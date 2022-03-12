MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – There’s just something about WVU baseball and comeback victories this season.

The Mountaineers are off to a 9-5 start in 2022 — three of those victories have been solidified in the ninth inning while one was claimed in the 10th.

“I don’t think I’ve made this many comebacks this early in the season, but it’s fun. I’m going to keep riding the wave and a win is a win at this point,” Austin Davis said.

On Feb. 9, Randy Mazey’s ball club found itself down 4-2 at Charlotte after seven innings. Dayne Leonard’s two-RBI single in the eighth tied it at 4-4 with one inning left in regulation. Victor Scott was responsible for the game-winning RBI in the top of the ninth, squeezing Davis home for the go-ahead run.

Once the calendar turned to March, those thrilling wins were aplenty. On March 4, WVU saw a 4-2 deficit against Minnesota after six innings. The Mountaineers got even in the seventh before Kevin Dowell provided the go-ahead RBI in the top of ninth en route to the 5-4 win.

Four days later, it was a very similar story as WVU hosted Rider. It once again found its in the hole late. After a pair of runs in the eighth inning, it leveled the score at 4-4. Neither team got on the board in the ninth, but Grant Hussey provided the first walk-off win of the season with an RBI double in the bottom of the 10th.

The Mountaineers welcomed Ohio State for a doubleheader on Friday. The Buckeyes claimed the opener 10-4 and it was just a few pitches away from taking game two. West Virginia got out to an early lead but OSU held a 6-4 advantage by the time the bottom of the ninth rolled around. Nathan Blasick drove in two to tie it at six apiece and Austin Davis’s single led to the second walk-off win of 2022, 7-6.

Bottom of the 9th. Two outs. Down by two runs.@WVUBaseball had the Buckeyes right where they wanted them #WVU #HailWV pic.twitter.com/A8ZRlIbgz7 — Gold and Blue Nation (@GoldAndBlueNtn) March 12, 2022

“You know, sometimes a team kind of takes an identity. Wouldn’t that be cool if our identity was winning the game in the ninth inning? It doesn’t make it real easy on anyone, especially the old people in the dugout,” head coach Randy Mazey said. “But when a team starts believing they can win games late, that’s a pretty fun team to coach.”

The Mountaineers and Buckeyes wrap up the three-game series on Sunday at Wagener Field. First pitch is set for 1 p.m. on ESPN+.