RB Alec Sinkfield enters transfer portal

West Virginia tailback Alec Sinkfield is hitting the road after entering his name into the NCAA transfer portal, Rivals reported on Thursday.

The redshirt junior from Boynton Beach, Florida had the best season of his career in 2020, totaling 327 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground. He also added nine catches and 55 receiving yards. He was, however, the number two back behind breakout star Leddie Brown.

He was also a key contributor on special teams as a returner, totaling 35 kick return yards and 101 punt return yards for the season.

In his three seasons, Sinkfield accumulated 436 rushing yards, 117 receiving yards and four touchdowns.