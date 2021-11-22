Recapping an outstanding weekend in WVU athletics

Members of the WVU men’s soccer program rush over to the student section moments after advancing past Virginia Tech in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Nov. 21, 2021. (Photo Sam Coniglio)

Program history was made Saturday morning, and Bob Huggins passed another HOFer Sunday night. We recap all the great moments from this past weekend in WVU sports.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Saturday and Sunday were two great days to be Mountaineers.

The last two days provided major victories for multiple programs, and school history at an NCAA Championship event. That’s where we start in recapping a very successful weekend for the Old Gold and Blue.

Ceili McCabe finishes 3rd at NCAA Championships

Ceili McCabe capped off her outstanding junior season with a program-best third-place finish in the 6K competition at the NCAA Cross Country Championships on Saturday.

Not only did McCabe set the mark for the program’s best-ever finish at the event, but she also garnered All-American honors. Her time of 19:29.5 was just 0.2 seconds short of finishing in second place in the country.

Head coach Sean Cleary said her performance will go down as “one of the all-time greatest moments in WVU sports history.”

McCabe took one-and-a-half minutes off her time from her run in the 2020 NCAA Championship, where she placed 29th.

WVU football earns Senior Day victory, handing sixth-straight loss to Texas

On the gridiron, Saturday marked one of West Virginia’s best performances of the season.

The Mountaineers held a Steve Sarkisian offense to just 152 yards passing. WVU’s offense converted 12 times on third down. West Virginia didn’t make any costly mistakes, or get flagged for ill-timed penalties.

West Virginia, on senior day, was led by seniors Jarret Doege (27-43, 290 yards, 3 TD), Leddie Brown (33 rush, 158 yds, TD), and Sean Mahone, who helped seal the win with an interception late in the fourth quarter.

Neal Brown spoke about Sean Mahone after today's game, saying how much he's improved his draft stock this year.

Talk about a stock raiser — here's Mahone's (@Sean32Mahone) 4th Q INT that was huge in @WVUfootball's win over Texas today. #WVU #HailWV@GoldAndBlueNtn pic.twitter.com/1PFkNJAdYb — Ryan Decker (@RDeckerWboy) November 21, 2021

With the 31-23 win, WVU snapped a two-game losing skid, and kept bowl eligibility as a real possibility heading into the final week of the regular season.

Doege was also named the Big 12’s Offensive Player of the Week for his efforts.

WVU men’s soccer advances in NCAA Tournament in dramatic fashion

Dan Stratford’s club has had a flare for the dramatic this season, and Sunday’s NCAA Tournament match had no shortage of drama as the Mountaineers tried to “defend Dlesk” in the postseason.

Ike Swiger, a Fairmont native, scored the match’s opening goal in just seventh minute. Nearly 100 minutes later, WVU and rival Virginia Tech were locked at 1-1, and needed penalty kicks to decide which team would advance to the Sweet 16.

Goalkeeper Steven Tekesky came up with back-to-back saves for WVU, and Pau Jimenez Albelda found the back of the net on the final attempt of the shootout to send the Mountaineers to the round of 16.

No. 11 West Virginia will travel to No. 6 Tulsa to take on the Golden Hurricane this Saturday at 8 p.m. with a spot in the quarterfinals on the line.

Of note, Marshall, the reigning Division I men’s soccer national champion, was eliminated Sunday. The Mountaineers and Herd appeared in the same pool in the NCAA Tournament bracket.

WVU women’s basketball blows out Radford

Mike Carey’s group is off to a 3-0 start in rather convincing fashion.

The No. 22 Mountaineers have played three games, winning all by at least 20 points, and recording two wins by 50 points or more. West Virginia toppled Radford Sunday 83-31 inside the WVU Coliseum.

KK Deans was one of four WVU players to score in double figures in that game, and Ari Gray finished just one rebound shy of a double-double with 11 points and nine boards.

For the second time this season, Carey’s group scored more points off turnovers (34) than its opponent did total (31).

Bob Huggins earns 904th win

Thursday, he passed Hall of Famer Bob Knight, and Sunday he passed Hall of Famer Roy Williams.

Bob Huggins earned his 904th win as a head coach Sunday evening, as the Mountaineers defeated Clemson in comeback fashion to earn a third-place finish in the Shriner’s Children’s Charleston Classic in South Carolina.

Sean McNeil heated up in the second half, finishing with a team-best 15 points. Gabe Osabuohein filled the stat sheet like he normally does — four points, seven rebounds, four assists, one block, multiple charges taken.

After the game, Huggins told the ESPN broadcast crew, “That was my team.” He added, “That was a great win for us.”

WVU returns home this Friday to host Eastern Kentucky. It’s the first of five-straight home games for the Mountaineers.