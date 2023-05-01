Carlson Reed following through with a pitch in game against Ohio State (PHOTO: Jamie Green)

West Virginia junior pitcher Carlson Reed has been named to the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) Stopper of the Year Award Midseason Watch List, one of 56 players across Division I.

Reed entered this year as one of the top returning starting pitchers according to D1Baseball but has transitioned into a lockdown closer. In 18 appearances this season, he is 2-0 with a 1.00 ERA and five saves.

The Marietta, Georgia native also has 41 strikeouts against just 12 walks in 27.0 innings. Opponents are hitting just .204 against him with just three extra-base hits.

Reed has elevated his game even more recently having not allowed a run in his last 8.2 innings while striking out 15 and surrendering just four hits. He has picked up three saves in that span as the Mountaineers have won eight straight games.

The NCBWA will announce the finalists on Wednesday, June 7 with the winner being named on Friday, June 16 at the 2023 College World Series.

West Virginia will return to the field this Wednesday for the Backyard Brawl. First pitch from Wagener Field at Monongalia County Ballpark is set for 6:30 p.m.