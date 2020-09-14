Report: Battle 4 Atlantis moved to South Dakota’s Sanford Pentagon

WVU’s early season trip to the Bahamas is taking a detour — to South Dakota.
The Battle 4 Atlantis tournament, which is typically played at the Atlantis Paradise Island resort in the Bahamas, will actually be played at the Sanford Pentagon in South Dakota, according to a report from CBS Sports’s Jon Rothstein.
The Mountaineers will be in the tournament’s field, along with Duke, Memphis, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Utah, Creighton and Wichita State.
Rothstein also reported that a small number of fans will be allowed in the arena for the event.