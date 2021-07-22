Report: Big 12 athletic directors meet to discuss next steps, “strongly desire” to keep current league structure

According to reports from CBS Sports, The Athletic and other outlets, the Big 12 Conference board and its athletic directors met Thursday evening to discuss new developments involving Texas and Oklahoma’s desires to leave the league and join the SEC.

Following that meeting, the Big 12 issued this statement:

Oklahoma and Texas are founding members of the Big 12 and we value their traditions and history of success.

The eight members strongly desire to retain the current composition, which has proven it can compete at the highest levels.

There is a recognition that institutions may act in their own self-interest, however there is an expectation that members adhere to Conference bylaws and the enforcement of Grant of Rights agreements.

This is a time of dramatic change within intercollegiate athletics that presents both opportunities and challenges, and the Big 12 Conference looks forward to continuing to play a major role in its evolution.

B12 statement:



– Oklahoma and Texas are founding members of the Big 12 and we value their traditions and history of success.



– The eight members strongly desire to retain the current composition, which has proven it can compete at the highest levels.



<more> — Dennis Dodd (@dennisdoddcbs) July 23, 2021

According to multiple reports, athletic directors from Oklahoma and Texas did not participate in the meeting. Each school’s interest in joining the SEC was first reported Wednesday by the Houston Chronicle.