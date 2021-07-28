Report: Bowlsby sends cease and desist letter to ESPN

Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby is shown on the giant screen as he speaks during NCAA college football Big 12 media days Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

As you can imagine, Bob Bowlsby doesn’t seem thrilled with the way things are going down in college football.

On Monday, the league’s two top football schools, Texas and Oklahoma, informed the conference that they would not renew their rights upon expiration in 2025. The following day, they petitioned the SEC for an invitation to that league.

In a statement earlier this week, Bowlsby alleged that “the two schools have been contemplating and planning the transition for months.” Now, in a cease and desist letter sent to ESPN and obtained by The Athletic and Sports Illustrated, the commissioner accuses the network of playing a role in their joint departure.

.@SINow has obtained the cease and desist letter that the Big 12 sent to ESPN.



In it, commissioner Bob Bowlsby says that ESPN has reached out to at least one of the eight remaining Big 12 members in an attempt to convince the school to leave in wake of the Texas and OU exit.

“It has come to my direct attention that ESPN, the current business partner of the Big 12 Conference, has taken certain actions that are intended to not only harm the Big 12 Conference but to result in financial benefits for ESPN,” Bowlsby said in the letter.

He later specified how he believes that the network broke its contract with the conference.

“The Big 12 Conference demands that ESPN immediately cease and desist all actions hat may harm the conference and its members and that it not communicate with the Big 12 Conference’s existing members or any other NCAA conference regarding the Big 12 Conference’s members, possible conference realignment, or potential financial incentives or outcomes related to possible conference realignment,” Bowlsby said.

In a statement Tuesday, the SEC said its presidents and chancellors will consider the requests for membership filed by Texas and Oklahoma in the “near future.”