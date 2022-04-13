West Virginia is adding a new quarterback — and this one comes to Morgantown with a ring on his hand.

Georgia quarterback JT Daniels will transfer to West Virginia for the 2022 season, according to a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Daniels confirmed the report on his social media and has two years of eligibility remaining after completing a championship season at Georgia in which he started three games, including the season opener against Clemson.

Daniels started his college football career at USC in 2018 and worked with current WVU offensive coordinator Graham Harrell in his sophomore season. In four seasons of college football, the Irvine, California native has thrown for 4,840 yards, 32 touchdowns and 16 interceptions with a 63.8-percent completion rate.

Daniels visited Morgantown earlier this month and was also courted by Missouri and Oregon State. When he steps on campus, he will become the fourth candidate for WVU’s starting quarterback job in the fall. He is the only candidate with starting experience, however, which likely places him as the favorite.

There were high hopes for Daniels entering his 2021 season. As the presumptive Bulldog starter, he was a top-5 favorite for the Heisman Trophy in the preseason. Daniels suffered injuries in the season opener that sidelined him for much of the campaign, opening the door for Steton Bennett to take the duties of quarterback.

Daniels, a five-star prospect out of high school in 2018, became the second true freshman in USC history to start the season opener. He went on to start 11 games as the Trojans went 5-7.

Like his later tenure in Georgia, however, Daniels saw his time in Los Angeles cut short by injuries. He tore his ACL in his sophomore season opener in 2019, giving Kedon Slovis the opportunity to start at quarterback. The following April, he entered the transfer portal and eventually joined the Georgia Bulldogs.

By virtue of his one-game sophomore season, however, WVU gets Daniels with two years of eligibility remaining. If he gets the start for WVU’s season opener on Sept. 1 against Pitt, he will likely face Slovis, his former backup from USC who transferred to the Panthers this offseason. There still are high hopes for him as well, as he remains a top-15 favorite for the Heisman Trophy, according to a slew of oddsmakers.