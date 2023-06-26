MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Transfer guard RaeQuan Battle is sticking with West Virginia, according to a report from national college basketball analyst Jon Rothstein Monday night.

Battle announced his intent to transfer to WVU in April. He was a highly sought-after transfer player for many Power 5 teams this offseason before signing with WVU.

Battle averaged 17.7 points per game last year as a junior with Montana State, helping lead the Bobcats to an NCAA Tournament berth.

Battle, a native of Tulalip, Washington, has four years of Division I playing experience. He previously played two years at Washington in the Pac-12 before transferring to Montana State ahead of the 2021-22 season.

Battle was part of a talented class of incoming transfers this offseason for West Virginia..

Interim head coach Josh Eilert was introduced on Monday, and fielded multiple questions about retaining players on the roster in the near future.