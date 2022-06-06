Taz Sherman is getting another look from the NBA.

WVU’s leading scorer from 2020-21 will attend a group workout hosted by the Washington Wizards, according to a report from Josh Robbins of The Athletic. Sherman previously took part in a pre-Draft workout with the Atlanta Hawks.

The Missouri City, Texas native is one of six prospects reported to attend the workout with the Wizards, along with Phlandrous Fleming Jr., Jaden Hardy, Anthony Polite, Collin Welp and Isaiah Whaley.

Sherman is one of two Mountaineers taking a run at an NBA career. The other, forward Gabe Osabuohien, took part in a workout with the Charlotte Hornets in May.

Sherman also participated in the Portsmouth Invitation Tournament in April, averaging 16 points over two games.

During his roller-coaster final college season, the Second Team All-Big 12 selection was WVU’s top scorer, notching 17.7 points per game. Sherman finished his three-year career with a 12.1-point scoring average after joining from Collin College.