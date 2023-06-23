Former Iowa Hawkeye played key role off the bench last season

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Three players from the WVU men’s basketball roster have signaled their intent to transfer following the resignation of former head coach Bob Huggins.

Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports reported Friday that WVU guard Joe Toussaint plans to enter the transfer portal. Rothstein also said that Toussaint graduated from WVU, and he will enter the portal as a graduate transfer with immediate eligibility.

According to a WVU source, Toussaint was still completing the necessary paperwork to enter the transfer portal as of Friday afternoon.

Toussaint appeared in all 34 games last season after transferring from Iowa and made one start when Kedrian Johnson was out with an injury. He averaged 9.4 points per game, and finished second on the team in assists (89) and No. 3 in steals (29).

He was WVU’s spark off the bench. He reached double-figure scoring in 14 games last season, hitting a career-high with 22 points in a win at Texas Tech.

The Bronx-native previously expressed his desire to return to the program in April, but after Huggins’ resignation Saturday, a 30-day transfer window opened for all players on the WVU roster.

National outlets also reported Friday that a second WVU point guard, Kerr Kriisa, also intended to enter the portal. Kriisa transferred to WVU from Arizona in April and has never played a game for the Mountaineers.

Gold and Blue Nation confirmed Friday morning that forward Tre Mitchell had also entered the portal, becoming the first player to do so since Huggins’ resignation on Saturday.

Players who explore the transfer portal still have the option to return to their team, if desired.

The university’s search for its next head men’s basketball coach is ongoing.