Former Mountaineer guard has reportedly found a new home in the NFL

Former West Virginia University offensive lineman Mark Glowinski has reportedly agreed to a multi-year contract with the New York Giants.

The Giants website is reporting that the club has agreed to terms with the guard, also.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler was among the first to report the two sides had agreed to a deal.

According to Fowler, Glowinski and the Giants have agreed to a three-year, $20 million contract, with $11.4 million of that being fully guaranteed.

Glowinski is a seven-year veteran in the league, and was a staple on the line for the Indianapolis Colts last season.

The former Mountaineer received the second-best grade from Pro Football Focus among eligible former WVU players.

Glowinski is one of multiple WVU alums who were slated to be free agents this offseason.

However, it appears that Glowinski has found a new home in the NFC East.