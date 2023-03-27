MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Eight now-former West Virginia University football players performed in front of NFL scouts and talent evaluators Monday. The participating players at WVU Pro Day performed with exactly one month remaining before the start of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Dante Stills and Bryce Ford-Wheaton headlined the list of participants.

Ford-Wheaton caught passes in wide receiver drills but did not participate in any of the measurable drills, such as the bench press, 40-yard dash, or three-cone drill. The wide receiver told reporters Monday that he is letting the impressive numbers he put forth at the NFL Scouting Combine speak for themselves.

Stills, who also earned high marks in Indianapolis, only benched and did a few position-specific on-field drills.

Below are the results for each WVU player who took part in Pro Day drills on Monday.

Jasir Cox, SPEAR

Height & Weight: 6’00.1″, 207 LB

Bench: 20 reps

Box Jump: 10’4″

Vertical Jump: 39″

40-yard dash: 4.59 sec

20-yard shuttle: 4.31 sec

3-cone drill: 6.93 sec

Sam James, wide receiver

Height & Weight: 5’11.2″, 185 LB

Bench: 11 reps

Box Jump: 10’2″

Vertical Jump: 36.5″

40-yard dash: 4.5 sec

20-yard shuttle: 4.24 sec

3-cone drill: 6.9 sec

Exree Loe, linebacker

Height & Weight: 5’11.5″, 203 LB

Bench: N/A

Box Jump: 8’11”

Vertical Jump: 30.5″

40-yard dash: 4.71 sec

20-yard shuttle: 4.23 sec

3-cone drill: 7.01 sec

Wesley McCormick, DB/CB

Height & Weight: 5’10.4″, 200 LB

Bench: 14 reps

Box Jump: 10’8″

Vertical Jump: 39″

40-yard dash: 4.57 sec

20-yard shuttle: 4.44 sec

3-cone drill: 7.2 sec

Brian Polendey, tight end

Height & Weight: 6’04.2″, 252 LB

Bench: 17 reps

Box Jump: 8’7″

Vertical Jump: 30″

40-yard dash: 4.99 sec

20-yard shuttle: 4.54 sec

3-cone drill: 7.51 sec

Dante Stills, defensive lineman