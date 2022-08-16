West Virginia University men’s and women’s swimming and diving head coach Vic Riggs has announced the addition of nine student-athletes to the men’s roster for the upcoming 2022-23 season.

“I’m pleased to welcome this class to our men’s swimming and diving program and Mountaineer family,” Riggs said. “Each of these individuals bring the qualities and characteristics we look for in future student-athletes. I’m excited about their impact on our program and look forward to seeing them develop into strong young men.”

Two student-athletes are set to join the diving team, while seven others will be added to the swimming roster. Featured in the men’s incoming class are Danny Berlitz (Drums, Pennsylvania/University of Michigan), Maverick Bray (Avon, Indiana/Avon High), Patrick Burke (Cleveland, Ohio/Solon High) Jamin Harlan (Albuquerque, New Mexico/Cibola High), Adam McDonald (Liberty Township, Pa./Lakota East High), Max Nielsen (Phoenix, Arizona/Desert Vista High), Alvaro Santiago (Madrid, Spain/les Ortega y Gasset), Christian Simpson (Tupelo, Mississippi/Tupelo High) and Christian Torres (Jupiter, Florida/William T. Dyer).

Danny Berlitz

Drums, Pa. | University of Michigan

Events: Freestyle and individual medley

Berlitz on WVU: “I chose WVU because of the coaching staff, team atmosphere and the amazing facilities.”

Maverick Bray

Avon, In. | Avon High

Events: Butterfly and backstroke

Bray on WVU: “I chose West Virginia because it felt like home to me, it felt like somewhere that I could fit into well.”

Patrick Burke

Cleveland, Ohio | Solon High

Events: Diving

Burke on WVU: “I chose West Virginia because of the facilities, and family atmosphere the team and coaching staff provides.”

Jamin Harlan

Albuquerque, N.M. | Cibola High

Events: Freestyle, backstroke and individual medley

Harlan on WVU: “I chose WVU because I thought it would be a great family to be a part of.”

Adam McDonald

Liberty Township, Pa. | Lakota East High

Events: Breaststroke and individual medley

McDonald on WVU: “I chose WVU because of the great team atmosphere and the friendly coaching staff.”

Max Nielsen

Phoenix, Ariz. | Desert Vista High

Events: Freestyle

Nielsen on WVU: “I chose West Virginia for the great coaching staff, team atmosphere and the opportunity to grow both academically and athletically.”

Álvaro Santiago

Madrid, Spain | les Ortega y Gasset

Events: Butterfly, freestyle and individual medley

Santiago on WVU: “I chose West Virginia because of their exceptional facilities and ambitious goals.”

Christian Simpson

Tupelo, Miss. | Tupelo High

Events: Backstroke, freestyle and individual medley

Simpson on WVU: “I chose WVU because of the amazing team opportunities, school spirit and campus.”

Christian Torres

Jupiter, Fla. | William T. Dyer

Events: Diving

Torres on WVU: “I chose West Virginia because of the amazing facilities, opportunities for growth and how welcoming the team was.”

Riggs will announce the 2022-23 WVU women’s swimming and diving additions later this week.

For more information on the Mountaineers, visit WVUsports.com and follow WVUSwimDive on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.