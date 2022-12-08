MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — For the third time in as many seasons, a WVU offensive lineman has earned the title of freshman All-American from a national outlet.

This time, it’s redshirt freshman Tomas Rimac who has been named an All-American by The Athletic.

Rimac, a native of Brunswick, Ohio, appeared in all 12 games in 2022, making several starts at left guard as the season waned. He redshirted in 2021, appearing in two games.

The 312-pounder received praise from his coaches throughout the season, and appears to be a key piece for the future for the Mountaineer offensive line.

He also continues an encouraging trend of young talent enjoying rapid success in that position group at WVU. Last season, tackle Wyatt Milum earned freshman All-America laurels from The Athletic and two other organizations. The year prior, center Zach Frazier also earned freshman All-America honors while becoming the first true freshman to start on the offensive line for WVU in four decades.

Both Frazier and Milum are West Virginia natives.

Rimac was a two-way player in high school who was regarded as a three-star recruit, and is a former all-state honorable mention in Ohio.