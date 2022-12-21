MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia’s top-rated commitment has officially signed his National Letter of Intent.

WVU football announced Wednesday that Rodney Gallagher of Uniontown, Pennsylvania finished his paperwork to become a Mountaineer. Gallagher classifies himself as an athlete, but he will likely play wide receiver for the Mountaineers. He could be a good addition as WVU will enter 2023 without its top four pass-catchers from this past season.

The Laurel Highlands High School product led his team to the second round of the PIAA state playoffs, compiling an 8-3 overall record. Gallagher amassed 2,039 all-purpose yards and 28 touchdowns as an athletic quarterback for the Mustangs.

Speculation swirled around Gallagher’s commitment to the program in the weeks leading up to his signing. In November, Gallagher made an official visit to Penn State, worrying some Mountaineer fans that the native of the Keystone State would flip to the Nittany Lions.

Shortly after the visit, Gallagher put a stamp on those rumors, affirming his commitment to West Virginia.

Gallagher is a consensus four-star recruit in the 2023 class. He is a top-15 prospect out of Pennsylvania, ranking as high as No. 4 in the state by 247 Sports.