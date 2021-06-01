Rothstein: Matchups for 2021 Big 12-Big East Battle in place

Connecticut guard R.J. Cole (1) shoots against Butler forward Bryce Golden (33) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Storrs, Conn. (David Butler II/Pool Photo via AP)

West Virginia will reportedly rehash an old Big East rivalry when they host UConn in the 2021 Big East-Big 12 Battle in Morgantown, according to CBS Sports’s Jon Rothstein.

Citing “multiple sources,” Rothstein reports the WVU-UConn clash is one of ten matchups in the interconference competition, and one of five hosted by a Big 12 program. Other marquee matchups in the upcoming season include the defending national champion Baylor Bears hosting Villanova, while St. John’s welcomes Kansas to the Big Apple.

NEWS: Matchups for the 2021 Big East-Big 12 Battle are set, per multiple sources.



Villanova at Baylor

UConn at WVU

Kansas at St. John's

Texas at SHU

Iowa St at Creighton

TT at PC

TCU at Georgetown

Butler at OU

Xavier at Oklahoma St

Marquette at Kansas Sthttps://t.co/Hx9aMTpZ41 — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) June 1, 2021

The 2021 edition of the Big East-Big 12 Battle will mark its third straight year, with the Big East holding a 1-0-1 record over the Big 12 after the conferences split their games in 2020. West Virginia’s first appearance occurred at Madison Square Garden, when the Mountaineers fell to St. John’s 70-68. They bounced back in 2020, defeating Georgetown at McDonough Gymnasium in Washington, DC.

The Huskies finished 2020-21 with a 15-8 record, finishing 11-6 in the Big East in Coach Dan Hurley’s third year. A 7-seed, they fell in the first round of the NCAA Tournament 63-54 to No. 10 Maryland.

The Mountaineers have faced UConn 22 times in history dating back to 1963. The last meeting was on November 23, 2014, when the Mountaineers defeated the Huskies in the Puerto Rico Tip-Off championship, 78-68. The all-time series is not quite as kind to West Virginia, though, as UConn leads 16-6.