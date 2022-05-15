The West Virginia University rowing team finished its 2022 season at the Big 12 Championship on Sunday, May 15, on Lake Walter E. Long in Austin, Texas, hosted by Texas.
The Longhorns won all five races to collect the 2022 Big 12 Rowing Championship and an automatic bid to the NCAA field. This marks Texas’ seventh consecutive Conference title and 11th in the last 13 years.
UT totaled 98 points in the Championship’s second appearance at Austin’s Walter E. Long Lake. Alabama rowed to silver medals in the first and second four and took the bronze medal in the First Eight, Second Eight and Third Eight to earn second-place in the team standings with 73 points.
Tennessee was close behind in third with 68 points after claiming the silver in the 1V8 and 2V8. The remaining standings included Oklahoma (fourth – 47 points), Kansas (fifth – 45), Kansas State (sixth- 40) and West Virginia (seventh – 21). Final results are available at this link.
Junior Lydia Nicolai represented West Virginia on the All-Big 12 Rowing Team, announced during the championship’s awards ceremony.
“This was one of our better team-wide performances at the Big 12 Championship in recent years,” WVU coach Jimmy King said. “We had good depth through the middle of our team resulting in more competitive performances by our 4s today and throughout the season. For our 8s to become more competitive, simply put, we need to get stronger building upon the progress experienced this year.
“We graduate 10 seniors this weekend and their impact was certainly felt today as there was at least one senior in each crew we boated. I look forward to welcoming them back to campus as alumnae and introducing them to future Mountaineers.”
WVU’s top showing of the day was earned by its second four, finishing fourth. Texas (7:29.734) won the race, Alabama (8:04.063) was second and Oklahoma (8:10.047) took third. The Mountaineers finished with a time of 8:14.505 and defeated Kansas, Kansas State and Tennessee.
“I am very happy with the efforts of the team as a whole, but I am especially excited about the performances of the fours,” WVU assistant coach Tina Griffith said. “They have gone hard at it all spring regardless of the situation and kept a positive and scrappy attitude. Each individual in the fours mix took every blow as a challenge and made themselves better in the face of it, turning some heads along the way.”
The Mountaineers’ First Four finished fifth (8:09.664). Texas won the event (78:31.219), Alabama was second (7:54.922), Kansas State in third (8:02.905) and Oklahoma was fourth (8:08.840).
“I am extremely proud of the 2V8’s performance today,” WVU assistant coach Mikie Sevick said. “The conditions were challenging with high temperatures and a strong headwind. Like they have all season the boat put out a solid race and were able to find more speed within their sprint. This boat has been an absolute blast to work with because they love to find more speed within everything they do. I will miss working with the five seniors within the lineup.”
WVU Lineups:
Varsity Eight: Abigail Yingling, Ryleigh Williams, Anna Gall, Ashlea Clark, Laurna Atkins, Violet Hewett, Emma Toy, Lydia Nicolai, Emily DeGlopper (Coxswain)
Second Varsity Eight: Katherine McMullen, Samantha Perro, Kathleen Meldrum, Kaira Lay, Ashley Dibling, Nicole Dibling, Kileigh Lade, Megan Present, Sydney VanAuken (Coxswain)
Varsity Four: Ksenia Kaluderovic, Michaela Pulick, Danielle Shuttleworth, Grace Cronen, Maura Harkins (Coxswain)
Second Varsity Four: Amber Drysdale, Ally Fisher, Jordyn Hussain, Alexandra Farron, Ava Milano (Coxswain)
Third Varsity Eight: Ava Koontz, Laura Yates, Ryleigh Rosta, Katherine Capitan, Emily Dumford, Kelsey Riemer, Grace Fay (Coxswain)
2022 Big 12 Rowing Championship Team Results
1. Texas – 98
2. Alabama – 73
3. Tennessee – 68
4. Oklahoma – 47
5. Kansas – 45
6. K-State – 40
7. West Virginia – 21
All-Big 12 Rowing Team
Darcy Jennings, Alabama, Gr.
Ella Kemna, Alabama, So.
Claudia Mecchia, Alabama, Sr.
Gianna Rucki, Alabama, Jr.
Abigail Benedict, Kansas, Sr.
Megan Michaelis, K-State, Sr.
Breah McKay, Oklahoma, Sr.
Maria Pergouli, Oklahoma, Gr.
Jaimie Armitage, Tennessee, Sr.
Katie Rice, Tennessee, Jr.
Emma Seawright, Tennessee, So.
Madelyn Walsh, Tennessee, Sr,
Aspa Chrisodoulidis, Texas, Sr.
Lisa Gutfleisch, Texas, Sr.
Anna Jensen, Texas, So.
Kate Knifton, Texas, Sr.
Fran Raggi, Texas, Sr.
Rachel Rane, Texas, Jr.
Lydia Nicolai, West Virginia, Jr.
