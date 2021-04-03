Runs aplenty in Stillwater as WVU falls to No. 16 Oklahoma State in series finale

West Virginia baseball took its third loss of conference play in a shootout with the 16th-ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday in Stillwater, 21-11.

The Mountaineers had no trouble finding offense, but their pitching struggled to keep up with the Cowboys. Things got out of hand for WVU especially in the third inning, when Oklahoma State racked up the 10 runs that would ultimately be the difference and cause the game to end after just eight innings.

WVU got out to an early 3-0 lead thanks to an RBI single in the first from Vince Ippoliti, then a 2-run home run from Paul McIntosh in the third.

WVU’s pitching began struggling in that third inning, however. Mountaineer starter Ben Hampton loaded the bases up to start it off before getting pulled for Carlson Reed. Ultimately, WVU trotted four pitchers to the mound in that third inning and allowed 10 runs on five hits, with just one runner left on base.

The Mountaineers didn’t quit, and recouped for three more runs in the fourth inning. In fact, they put runs on the board in every inning but the second, but it was not enough to keep up with Oklahoma State.

Hueston Morrill had a day for the Cowboys, racking up five RBIs on three hits, including a home run in the third. Christian Encarnacion-Strand, Cade Cabbiness and Carson McCusker also added a multi-hit game to their records and combined for 11 RBIs.

McIntosh, Mikey Kluska and Kevin Brophy all homered for West Virginia, while Hudson Byorick chipped in a trio of RBIs from a double in the fourth. Ippoliti, McIntosh and Kluska all finished with two RBIs.

Pitching was an issue for WVU all day. 10 hurlers took the rubber in eight innings for the Mountaineers, with Reed (1-2) taking the loss. Hampton gave 2.0 innings of work with three strikeouts, four hits and three earned runs.

Trevor Martin (2-0) came out of the pen to earn the win for Oklahoma State in 1.1 innings of work, allowing a hit and two earned runs. Justin Wrobleski got the start and chipped in 3.2 innings, while Kale Davis and Brett Standlee handled the last three innings.

The loss drops West Virginia’s overall record to 11-11, with a 3-3 mark in the Big 12. Oklahoma State improves to 18-7-1 on the season and 6-3 in the Big 12.

The Mountaineers next travel to Pittsburgh on Tuesday for a Backyard Brawl clash with Pitt at Charles L. Cost Field. First pitch is set for 3 p.m., and thegame will be shown on ACC Network Extra.