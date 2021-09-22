Saturday’s men’s soccer match vs. St. Bonaventure moved up

Gold and Blue Nation

by: Joe Mitchin, WVU Athletics

Posted: / Updated:

The No. 4-ranked West Virginia University men’s soccer team’s game against St. Bonaventure on Saturday, Sept. 25, at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium has been moved to a 4 p.m. ET, start time.

The contest was originally scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance by visiting WVUGAME.com to avoid lines at the gate on game day. When purchasing online, tickets are $5 each and $3 for groups of 10 or more. All tickets are general admission.

At the stadium ticket window on game day, tickets are $7 for adults, $5 for youth and seniors and $3 for groups. The discounted online pricing will be available until kickoff.

WVU students are admitted for free with a valid WVU Student ID.

Fans who are unable to attend the match can follow along with live stats at WVUsports.com. Additionally, the match can be seen live on ESPN+.

For more information on the Mountaineers, follow @WVUMensSoccer on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

