MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Due to inclement weather, the baseball game between West Virginia and William & Mary scheduled for Friday, March 3, has been canceled.

The Mountaineers will now play two games on Saturday, March 4. West Virginia will begin the day with VCU at 1 p.m. before taking on Canisius about 45 minutes after game one’s conclusion. Both games will be played at The Diamond in Richmond.

The first game between the Mountaineers and VCU will be available to stream on ESPN+. The game against Canisius will not be live streamed, but live stats will be available.

WVU is still scheduled to play Richmond, Sunday at noon at Pitt Field.