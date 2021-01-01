Scheduling changes announced for WVU women’s basketball

IRVING, Texas (Jan. 1, 2021) – In accordance with Big 12 Conference women’s basketball game interruption guidelines, the Kansas games against West Virginia (Saturday, Jan. 2) and Iowa State (Wednesday, Jan. 6) have been postponed due to KU not meeting the roster thresholds established by the Big 12.

The Conference will work with the three programs to reschedule the games for later in the season.

Additionally, the West Virginia at Oklahoma game scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 16, has been moved to Sunday, Jan. 3, at 3 p.m. ET, at the Lloyd Noble Center, in Norman, Oklahoma.