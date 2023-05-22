MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Former Mountaineer outfielder Victor Scott continues to wreak havoc on the base paths. He has now eclipsed 30 stolen bases in his first season as a pro.

Scott set WVU’s single-season stolen bases record with 38 in 55 games in 2022. Through 37 games with the Peoria Chiefs, he’s up to 31 steals, which leads the minor and major leagues.

No other player in the Class A+ Midwest league has more than 19 swiped bags, while Oakland’s Esteury Ruiz is MLB’s leader in that category with 24.

Scott also leads the Midwest league in triples (5), is third in hits (40) and fifth in at-bats (145). His .276 batting average is good for No. 15.

Those numbers become even more impressive when you compare them to his three-year Mountaineer career. Scott totaled six triples over that span, just one shy of where he is at now in a single season. He’s also closing in on his hit total (54) from 2022, as well. He batted .278 in his final season.

Scott continues action in the St. Louis organization when the Chiefs welcome Great Lakes for six straight games beginning on Tuesday, May 22.