WVU's top signee hasn't joined the team yet, but the coaching staff eagerly awaits his arrival

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Though spring ball officially began Tuesday for WVU football, the team doesn’t have won’t have its full 2023 roster on campus for a few more weeks.

Several incoming freshmen, including four-star signee Rodney Gallagher, did not enroll early, and will instead join the team in time for summer workouts and fall camp. But that isn’t stopping WVU offensive coordinator Chad Scott from dreaming up ways to utilize the talented athlete from Uniontown, Pennsylvania.

“Ain’t no doubt,” Scott said with a smile. “Can’t ever have enough playmakers, that’s for certain, but we do have a plan for Rodney Gallagher when he gets here.”

Gallagher recently concluded his final season of basketball at Laurel Highlands, becoming the school’s all-time leading scorer in the process. He is expected to join the team in time for summer workouts, and Scott said he may come to observe a few spring practices.

Scott said that summer training period will be valuable for Gallagher, serving as an opportunity for him and other newcomers to “get up to speed” before fall camp begins.

“We’re excited to get him when he gets here,” Scott said.

In the past, Brown has echoed that excitement, calling Gallagher “the pride of Uniontown.”

Gallagher is the highest-rated prep prospect in Brown’s latest signing class, according to 247Sports.