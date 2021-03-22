Season Review: West Virginia perseveres inauspicious season, but to a disappointing end

Explosive scoring, last minute game-winners, double-digit comebacks, career milestones and more dotted the annal of West Virginia’s 2020-21 basketball season — but that story came to a sudden and unfortunate end in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

In a campaign full of ups and downs, the Mountaineers pushed through the most unique season of college sports to make their first trip to the NCAA Tournament since 2018. They finished with an overall record of 19-10, including an 11-6 mark in the Big 12, which was good for fourth in the conference.

In between those numbers, however, there were plenty of highs and lows that made the season memorable.

HIGH: Huggins reaches 900-win milestone

Coach Bob Huggins is a West Virginia guy through and through, and in March, he achieved a career milestone that few have reached: 900 career wins.

Win 900 came with some fanfare as it came in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, as the Mountaineers held of Morehead State 84-67.

Huggins has spent time coaching all over the country in his career that spans decades, going from Walsh, Cincinnati, Kansas State and finally to West Virginia. He’s reached two Final Fours, earned several coach of the year awards (including the C-USA Coach of the Decade award in 2005), and has earned milestone wins all throughout his career — but his 900th win puts him in the company of just five other men.

It was more elusive than expected, however. He was poised to earn the win on the regular season finale against Oklahoma State, but WVU fell in both that contest and its opening game of the Big 12 Tournament, which was also against OSU. Win No. 901 will be even more elusive after the early exit from the NCAA Tournament — but after the offseason, Huggins will likely be back on the winning track.

LOW: The loss of two big men

Tough news hit the program on New Year’s Day when sophomore forward Oscar Tshiebwe opted to leave the program, eventually making the move to join John Calipari at Kentucky. The departure of the team’s leading scorer from a season prior made massive headlines as the former McDonald’s All-American was struggling to live up to steep expectations in year two, scoring just 8.5 points and grabbing 7.5 rebounds — both downward trends.

Tshiebwe’s departure made massive headlines, as on the surface, it appeared as if West Virginia was losing one of its biggest talents. Underneath, though, he couldn’t have left at a worse time for WVU’s frontcourt depth, as the team lost freshman forward Isaiah Cottrell to a season-ending leg injury in its win over Northeastern.

On the latest edition of The Bob Huggins Show, the head coach explained how "outside influences" led Oscar Tshiebwe to leave #WVU.





Suddenly, Derek Culver’s workload was multiplied and his spot in the microscope was magnified with only Gabe Osabuohien available to give him a spell in big games.

HIGH: The offensive renaissance

West Virginia was forced to adapt, and they did it quickly. Huggins’s squad went from starting two bigs and scoring inside to swiftly discovering a love for the 3-ball, as guards found bigger roles in the offense.

Jalen Bridges, a 6-7 sharpshooting forward, took Tshiebwe’s spot in the starting five and made an immediate impact, scoring 19 points (including five three-pointers) in his first start at Oklahoma.

Of course, the change came with considerable growing pains. The “new” WVU’s first two games were an Oklahoma road trip against Oklahoma and Oklahoma State, and it took large early deficits in both games — only to come back, and actually earn a win against the Cowboys.

Check out some of the best plays from @WVUhoops's 76-67 win over TCU tonight:

The Mountaineers found their stride in the new offense as the season went on, boosted by incredible performances from shooters like Sean McNeil, Taz Sherman and Miles McBride. It got to the point that certain roster shakeups early in the season only helped the offense, as they finished the season as the second-best three-point shooting team in the Big 12.

LOW: So close, so many times

This stat can be a good one or a bad one, it just depends on your mood — of West Virginia’s 10 losses this season, nine were by single digits.

Some of those losses could be marked down as relatively moral victories, such as the loss to Gonzaga. The Mountaineers took a short-notice matchup with the Bulldogs in Indianapolis early in the season, and played them close. In fact, through two rounds of the NCAA Tournament, West Virginia remains the only team this season to lose to Gonzaga by single digits.

Others, though, were much more heartbreaking. The aforementioned loss to Oklahoma in January was a stinger, as the Mountaineers nearly came back from an 18-point halftime deficit to steal one in Norman. To end the season, WVU dropped a pair of decisive and important games to Oklahoma State — one at home in the regular season finale, then another just days later in the Big 12 Tournament — by an average margin of 3.5.

Check out the highlights from #WVU's 85-80 loss to Oklahoma State.

Unfortunately, this is how the season came to an end — West Virginia took an early deficit to Syracuse, clawed back to take the lead, but ended up taking a two-point loss in the final minute.

HIGH: Individuals showing out

If there is anything to take away from the 2020-21 season of West Virginia men’s basketball, it’s the memorable performances put on by individual Mountaineers.

Topping that list is arguably Miles “Deuce” McBride’s contest against Texas Tech in Morgantown. The sophomore guard took the Red Raiders for 24 points, going tit-for-tat with star TTU guard Mac McClung, who put up 30. McBride got the last laugh, though, as Huggins gave him the ball in the last seconds to make a physical game-winning bucket.

Culver put together a strong junior campaign, fighting through injuries to average a double-double for most of the season and earn an All-Big 12 First Team nod. The workhorse had some incredible stat-lines along the way — 29 points and 14 rebounds in a double-OT loss to Oklahoma, 22 points and 19 rebounds in a victory at Oklahoma State and a 28-point, 14-board game against Florida, just to name a few.

Many of West Virginia’s wins came when the shooters came alive. Sean McNeil finished the season with five 20-plus point games, including a strong performance to keep WVU in the game against Syracuse. Fellow JUCO product Taz Sherman also put up 20 or more five times this season, while both ended the season as double-digit scorers — more than doubling their combined output from a season ago.