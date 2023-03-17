The schedule for WVU baseball’s North Carolina road trip has been adjusted.

Due to inclement weather, Friday’s scheduled game between the Mountaineers and UNC Greensboro has been postponed. The two teams will play a doubleheader Saturday, with the first game starting at noon.

The series will conclude Sunday afternoon. All games will air on ESPN+.

WVU (12-4) is in the midst of a six-game winning streak. After winning their home opener against Canisius and sweeping Minnesota, the Mountaineers hung 18 runs on Appalachian State in back-to-back games, beginning their five-game road trip with a pair of lopsided victories.

After this road trip concludes, the Mountaineers will return home for a pair of midweek games against Hofstra. Tuesday’s contest will begin at 6:30 p.m. and stream live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.