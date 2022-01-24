Sherman continues to work back to full strength

Taz Sherman said he felt better on Saturday than he has in any game since returning to the floor, after he missed time due to the COVID-19 health and safety protocols

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Coming back from an injury or illness is different for every player.

For West Virginia guard Taz Sherman, it took a couple of games for him to look like his old self after returning from a stint on the COVID-19 health and safety protocols list.

After being held to a season-low five points against Kansas, Sherman responded with 18 points against Baylor on Tuesday.

He then scored a team-high 21 points in Saturday’s loss to No. 18 Texas Tech. It marked the first time he had scored 20 or more points since Dec. 12 against Kent State.

“I’m starting to get my wind back,” Sherman said after the game. “Just going and being the gym, and practicing, you know, I was getting my wind back.”

Sherman shot better than 50 percent from the floor, made two of his four three-point attempts, and was perfect from the free throw line against the Red Raiders. He also grabbed five rebounds, just one off the team-high six that were collected by Gabe Osabuohien.

The senior guard related dealing with the virus to dealing with a nagging injury. Sherman even compared it to an ankle injury that he’s also monitoring.

“We all deal with a little something,” he said. “So, yeah, I’m starting to feel comfortable again.”

While Sherman is starting to feel more comfortable, and had his best performance since returning to the floor on Saturday, his head coach didn’t see the same player that he was seeing earlier in the season.

I think [Taz] forced a lot of things,” said Bob Huggins. “He carried us, but I think in doing that I think he forced some things that I’m not used to seeing him do.”

Sherman, meanwhile, said he felt closer to being 100 percent on Saturday than he had in any game since returning.

“I feel good,” he said.

But there’s still work to be done in order to get him back to being the player that had six 20-point performances prior to being sidelined.

“I’m still gaining weight back,” said Sherman. “So me being strong, and fighting through contact, is still a work in progress.”