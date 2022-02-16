MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Single-game tickets for the West Virginia University baseball team’s 23 home games this season are on sale now.

Fans can purchase tickets at WVUGAME.com, by calling 1-800-WVU-GAME or visiting the Mountaineer Ticket Office at the WVU Coliseum.

Single-game tickets are $7 behind home plate and $6 along the dugouts in advance of game day, and $8 behind the plate and $7 along the dugouts on the day of the game. Groups of 20 or more can purchase tickets for $5 (home plate)/$3 (dugouts), while youth and senior tickets are $3 on game day.

The Mountaineers are set to play nine home games at Wagener Field at Monongalia County Ballpark in March, including the home opener, which is set for Tuesday, March 1, against Canisius. WVU also will play host to Rider on Wednesday, March 9, before a three-game series against Ohio State from March 11-13. Marshall comes to town on Wednesday, March 23, before the month closes with a three-game series against Youngstown State from March 25-27.

Additionally, season tickets and mini-packages for the 2022 season remain on sale. Season tickets are for all 23 home games, while mini-packages range between four and 10 games.



For the full, 23-game, home schedule, season tickets are $150 each for reserved seating in the five sections behind home plate and $120 for reserved seating behind the first- and third-base dugouts. WVU faculty and staff members can purchase tickets at a discounted rate of $120 behind home plate and $96 behind the dugouts. Discounted tickets for faculty and staff can only be purchased in person at the Mountaineer Ticket Office or by calling 1-800-WVU-GAME.

Three different mini-packages also are available for fans again this season: Flex mini-pack, Friday Night Lights mini-pack and Mountaineer mini-pack.

The Flex mini-package is 10 tickets for $50 and allows fans to purchase 10 tickets and use them at any combination of games. Specific seat locations will be redeemable at the gate on game days on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The Friday Night Lights mini-package includes tickets to all four Friday Big 12 games. The package is $24 for seats behind home plate and $20 behind the dugouts. This season, WVU is set to play host to conference foes Baylor (April 8-10), Oklahoma State (April 15-17), Texas (May 6-8) and Kansas State (May 19-21) at Monongalia County Ballpark.

The Mountaineer mini-package features tickets to each Saturday Big 12 contest, as well as the Penn State game on Wednesday, April 27, and the Pitt game on Tuesday, May 10. The six-game package costs $36 behind home plate and $30 behind the dugouts.

All seating at Monongalia County Ballpark is reserved. Students are admitted free with a valid WVU Student ID.

All dates and times are subject to change. Fans are encouraged to log on to WVUsports.com for additional scheduling updates.