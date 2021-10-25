Six-day window in use for WVU vs. Oklahoma State

Gold and Blue Nation

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton lines up against cornerback Jackie Matthews at WVU football’s Aug. 11, 2021 fall camp practice. (Photo: Sam Coniglio)

Countdown to Halloween
October 31 2021 11:59 pm

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Big 12 Conference has announced that ESPN and Fox will utilize a six-day window to announce the broadcast network and time slot for WVU’s Saturday, Nov. 6 Big 12 Conference football game against Oklahoma State at Milan Puskar Stadium.

The game time and television network, for the Oklahoma State game and other Big 12 matchups, will be announced after the games on Oct. 30. 

The Oklahoma State game will be Military Appreciation Day, presented by GoMart, and Mountaineer legend and College Football Hall of Famer Major Harris will have his No. 9 number retired during an on-field presentation.

This Saturday, WVU also will hold its 31st annual Sports Hall of Fame induction prior to the WVU-Iowa State football game. Induction ceremonies will begin at 11 a.m. in the Caperton Indoor Practice Facility. The public is invited to attend, and the event is free of charge. There will be no Chick-fil-A Kids Zone at the Iowa State game.

Tickets are available for the remaining home games vs. No. 22 Iowa State, No. 15 Oklahoma State and Texas, and can be purchased at WVUGAME.com or by calling 1-800-WVU GAME.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

WVU Football

More on the Mountaineers

More Gold and Blue Nation

Pet Photo Contest

Follow GBN on Twitter!

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter