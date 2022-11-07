MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Big 12 Conference has announced that ESPN and Fox will utilize a six-day window to announce the broadcast network and time slot for WVU’s Saturday, Nov. 19 home Big 12 Conference football game against Kansas State.

The game time and television network, for the K-State game and other Big 12 matchups, will be announced after the games on Nov. 12.

West Virginia plays host this Saturday at noon to Oklahoma. The Oklahoma contest will be a True Blue game as well as Military Appreciation Day. Tickets are still available for both Big 12 Conference matchups against Oklahoma and Kansas State at WVUGAME.com.