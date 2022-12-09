MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Six student-athletes from the No. 1-ranked West Virginia University rifle team are set to travel to Camp Perry, Ohio, from Dec. 9-12, for the 2022 Winter Air Gun Championships, hosted by USA Shooting.

Seniors Malori Brown and Mary Tucker; juniors Molly McGhin, Becca Lamb and Matt Sanchez; sophomore Natalie Perrin and freshman Visnu Pandian will represent West Virginia at the event.

A full event schedule and start list can be found on USAShooting.com.

Following pre-match training on Friday, Dec. 9, the six WVU shooters will compete in two matches from Dec. 10-11, across three relays. The event’s final is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 11, at 3:15 p.m. ET.

There will be a trio of team matches on Monday, Dec. 12, which are set to begin at 9 a.m.

Brown and Perrin are tabbed in the first relay of shooters. The duo is set to compete at 7:30 a.m., each day.

McGhin, Pandian, Sanchez and Tucker all are slotted in the second relay. Their matches are scheduled for 9:30 a.m.

Finally, Lamb will compete in the third relay and will start at 11:30 a.m., for both of her matches.

For more information on the Mountaineers, visit WVUsports.com and follow WVURifle on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.