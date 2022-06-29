West Virginia University women’s soccer coach Nikki Izzo-Brown has announced the addition of goalkeeper Mackenzie Smith to the 2022 roster.



“We are excited welcome Mackenzie, along with the rest of our 2022 recruiting class, to Morgantown in the fall,” Izzo-Brown said. “She will be a quality addition to our goalkeeping unit, as well as the team as a whole. I’m looking forward to the impact she will be able to make for the upcoming season.

Smith arrives in Morgantown after spending one semester at Florida State, and she will enroll at WVU as a freshman.



“I chose to attend WVU because of the connection I had with the staff and the opportunities for my soccer career even beyond college soccer,” Smith said. “The staff’s philosophy of the game and their drive to be competitive is something that really drew me in. I knew that I was going to be developing and having an opportunity to play in a very competitive environment under these women. I am excited to get started!”

A native of Apex, North Carolina, Smith attended Crossroads Flex High School. In the club ranks, she played for NC Courage in the ECNL under coach Sean Nahas. She played on the Courage Academy’s U-13 through U-19 teams and also had the opportunity to train with the NWSL’s NC Courage for a year.

On the national level, she was invited to attend the U.S. Women’s National Team U-19 Virtual Camp and the Girls Youth National Team Regional Identification Camp in Columbia, South Carolina, in April 2021.



The daughter of Lee and Brianne Smith, Mackenzie has two sisters and plans to major in general business at WVU.