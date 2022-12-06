MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia quarterback JT Daniels plans to re-enter the transfer portal, according to sources.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel first reported Daniel’s intent to transfer. Before his stint at WVU, Daniels previously suited up for USC and Georgia.

According to Thamel’s report, Daniels has one year of eligibility remaining, but could potentially salvage an additional year of eligibility if he can obtain a medical redshirt for his 2019 season.

JT Daniels touches the coal during the mantrip prior to the Towson game. (PHOTO: Sam Coniglio/Gold and Blue Nation)

Daniels started 10 consecutive games for the Mountaineers before Garrett Greene took over the starting duties for the final two contests of the year. Greene relieved Daniels at QB during the Oklahoma game, which WVU won 23-20. The Mountaineers won two of their final three games, finishing the season with a 5-7 overall record.

In his lone season in Morgantown, Daniels completed 200-of-327 passing attempts for 2,107 yards, 13 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He threw for more than 200 yards on five occasions and surpassed 300 in the second game of the season against Kansas.

That overtime loss to the Jayhawks was his best outing of the season. He completed 69.2 percent of his passes for a season-high 365 yards and three touchdowns. His lone interception was a pick-six that ended the game.

He completed just 36.4 percent of his passes for 81 yards at Iowa State and finished with 65 yards against Oklahoma before being replaced by Greene for the second half. His last appearance for the Old Gold and Blue came against the Sooners.

On Monday, fellow WVU quarterback Will “Goose” Crowder also announced plans to enter the transfer portal. Should both Daniels and Crowder transfer, Greene and Nicco Marchiol, who is eligible to redshirt after making two appearances during his true freshman season, would stand as the remaining quarterbacks on the WVU roster who possess game experience.

The first transfer window of the college football offseason opened Monday.