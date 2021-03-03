Spring slate for WVU volleyball announced

West Virginia University Director of Athletics Shane Lyons announced the 2021 volleyball spring schedule on Wednesday.

The Mountaineers, who finished 8-8 during their conference-only fall slate, return to action with four total contests, leading up to this spring’s NCAA Tournament. Last fall, the NCAA approved moving fall championships to spring 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The squad travels to Bowling Green, Kentucky, for its spring regular-season opener against Western Kentucky on Friday, March 12, at 6 p.m. ET.

From there, West Virginia heads to Washington, D.C. for a match at George Washington on Wednesday, March 17, at 3 p.m., before battling former Big East foe Pitt on Wednesday, March 24, in Pittsburgh, at 7 p.m.

The spring schedule concludes a week later when the Mountaineers trek to Towson, Maryland, on Tuesday, March 30, for a 3 p.m. match against Towson.

Last fall, West Virginia won a program-best eight conference matches and was ranked in the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Top-15 Poll three times, sitting as high as No. 13 – also a program best.

Seniors Alexa Hasting, Briana Lynch and Lindsay Proctor, redshirt junior Alison Thomas, juniors Kristin Lux, Lacey Zerwas and Natali Petrova, redshirt sophomore Marielena Somoza, sophomores Emmy Ogogor and Natalie Winter and freshmen Meghan Dombrowski, Melisa Temiz and Skye Stokes return to the court for the Mountaineers this spring.

Additionally, sixth-year coach Reed Sunahara added two transfers to the 2021 spring roster. Athena Ardila comes to Morgantown from Northeastern, where she was a three-year starter for the Huskers. Adrian Ell also joins the Mountaineers from Florida State, where she appeared in 213 career sets for the Seminoles.