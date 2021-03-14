Start time set for WVU hoops vs. Morehead State

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The NCAA has announced that the men’s basketball game between No. 3-seed West Virginia and No. 14-seed Morehead State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament will tip at 9:50 p.m. on Friday, March 19.

The game will be played at Lucas Oil Stadium and will be televised on truTV.

West Virginia is the No. 10 overall seed in the field of 68, which was revealed Sunday night. Start times for all contests were not initially announced.

If the Mountaineers defeat the Eagles in their game in the round of 64, they’ll advance to play either No. 6-seed San Diego State or No. 11-seed Syracuse.

