Steelers sign former Mountaineer Sunahara to practice squad

December 25 2021 12:00 am

A former Mountaineer is getting another shot at the NFL. 

Long snapper Rex Sunahara has signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers practice squad. The Steelers announced the move Wednesday:

Sunahara most recently enjoyed a stint with the Miami Dolphins.  He played his final game at WVU in 2019 and served as the team’s long snapper for three seasons. 

Another pro Mountaineer was involved in a transaction of sorts Wednesday. The Raiders placed linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski on injured reserve. 

Kwiatkoski has played in eight games this season for Las Vegas, logging 21 total tackles, a tackle for loss and a forced fumble. 

