Steelers sign former Mountaineer Sunahara to practice squad

A former Mountaineer is getting another shot at the NFL.

Long snapper Rex Sunahara has signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers practice squad. The Steelers announced the move Wednesday:

We have made the following roster moves:

• Signed P Drue Chrisman & LS Rex Sunahara to the practice squad

• Terminated DB Linden Stephens & WR Tyler Vaughns from the practice squad — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 8, 2021

Sunahara most recently enjoyed a stint with the Miami Dolphins. He played his final game at WVU in 2019 and served as the team’s long snapper for three seasons.

Another pro Mountaineer was involved in a transaction of sorts Wednesday. The Raiders placed linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski on injured reserve.

We have placed RB Kenyan Drake and LB Nick Kwiatkoski on the Reserve/Injured list.



We have designated S Tyree Gillespie and DT Darius Philon to return from Reserve/Injured. pic.twitter.com/rmFTShjVYQ — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) December 8, 2021

Kwiatkoski has played in eight games this season for Las Vegas, logging 21 total tackles, a tackle for loss and a forced fumble.