Former Mountaineer guard Erik Stevenson is getting his shot at the NBA.

According to reports, Stevenson will join the San Antonio Spurs for Summer League action. He previously participated in pre-draft workouts with the Washington Wizards and Cleveland Cavaliers.

In his lone season in Morgantown, Stevenson started all 34 games and averaged a team-high 15.4 points and 3.4 rebounds per game. He reached double-figure scoring on 24 occasions, including two 30-plus point performances.

The guard from Lacey, Washington, also finished with 84 assists, five blocks, and 36 steals last season. He averaged 26.1 minutes per game.

Stevenson finished his collegiate career with a total of 1,709 points and 637 rebounds.

The Summer League schedule for the Spurs:

July 7: vs. Charlotte at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN

July 8: vs. Portland at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN2

July 11: vs. Washington at 10:30 p.m. ET on NBA TV

July 14: vs. Detroit at 8:30 p.m.ET on NBA TV