MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Following his historic 31-point outing in the win over then-No. 15 Auburn, WVU’s Erik Stevenson is the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week.

That 31-point performance was a career high for Stevenson, who paced WVU in the 80-77 triumph in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. It also marked his 15th game of the season with at least 10 points.

Stevenson went 10-17 from the field against Auburn and made seven of his 10 attempts from beyond the arc. According to ESPN Stats & Info, Stevenson joins Da’Sean Butler as the only Mountaineers in the last 25 seasons to score 30 or more points with at least five 3-pointers against a team ranked in the AP Top 25.

He also became the first Mountaineer to score 30 or more points against a nationally ranked team since February 2021, when Miles McBride netted 31 in a win vs. Kansas.

Stevenson also registered six rebounds and three assists against the Tigers.

Conference play resumes Tuesday for the Mountaineers when they travel to take on TCU. Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET on ESPNU.