Dante Stills smiles as he warms up at halftime of the Oklahoma game. (Photo by Nick Farrell.)

West Virginia’s own Dante Stills has accepted an invitation to play in the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl.

Stills finished his Mountaineer career with 52.5 tackles for loss and 23.5 sacks. He played in 59 games over five seasons which is a WVU record. He’s also the program’s leader in career TFLs and checks in at No. 4 in sacks. He was 2.5 away from tying his father, Gary, in that category.

As the Fairmont native is now focused on preparing to play at the next level, the East-Shrine Bowl invite is just one way Stills can improve his stock ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft.

The East-West Shrine Bowl has benefitted Shriner’s Children’s since 1925. Along with supporting its mission, it gives the top senior college football players in the country a chance to showcase their talents in front of NFL representatives. Players like Tom Brady, Walter Payton, Lawrence Taylor, John Elway and Jimmy Garoppolo played in the game before taking the next step to the league.

The East-West Shrine Bowl will be played on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at 8:30 p.m.