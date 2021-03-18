Stills, Fields show out at WVU Pro Day

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Darius Stills prepared his whole life for Thursday.

The Fairmont native and former WVU defensive lineman was one of six Mountaineers scouted during WVU’s 2021 pro day. Stills, who was the Big 12’s top defensive lineman in 2020, will very likely be selected in the 2021 NFL Draft, but a strong showing on pro day could only help his draft stock climb higher.

“I feel like I did really well,” Stills said. “My numbers were great. A lot of scouts said my position work was great. Now, I’ve just gotta keep on working in terms of getting ready for the draft and getting ready for after.”

Stills ran a 4.92 40-yard dash and logged a 7.21 3-cone time and 23 bench press reps. The All-American said he has been in contact with about a dozen NFL teams, including the Cincinnati Bengals.

Stills was joined by five former teammates at pro day: offensive linemen Chase Behrndt and Mike Brown, linebacker Tony Fields, long snapper Kyle Poland and wide receiver T.J. Simmons.

Fields stood out among that group as an elite performer, running a 4.5 40 — the fastest recorded time among WVU pro day participants — and a 7.06 3-cone. He also logged 17 bench press reps.

WVU head coach Neal Brown thought both Stills and Fields impressed in their workouts, noting that Fields has added some mass since his final appearance in gold and blue.

“Tony is maybe five pounds heavier. I don’t know if he looks a whole lot different, but for the position he’s playing, he doesn’t necessarily need to,” Brown said. “I thought that his movements were really efficient today, and I think he helped himself.”

Scouts from 27 NFL teams were represented at the Caperton Indoor Practice Facility. The only clubs that weren’t represented were Arizona, Dallas, Los Angeles, Minnesota and Seattle.