Fifth year senior Dante Stills meets with the media during the 2022 Big 12 Media Days in Arlington, TX (Photo: Anjelica Trinone/Gold and Blue Nation)

A pair of Mountaineers have landed on the watch list for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, given annually to the most outstanding defensive player in college football.

Preseason all-conference honorees Dante Stills and Charles Woods each appear on the watch list, which was released Tuesday. West Virginia is one of several schools to have multiple student-athletes featured on the list.

Finalists for this award will be announced in November, and the winner will be revealed Dec. 5 at the Bronko Nagurski Awards Banquet in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Additionally, Stills was named to the preseason watch list for the Outland Trophy. That award is given annually to the top interior lineman in college football.

The recipient of the 2022 Outland Trophy will be named Dec. 8.