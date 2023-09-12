Two wins, including a near-buzzer-beating victory over the Number 3 team in the nation.

That is the week West Virginia men’s soccer (5-0) had last week, and it has earned the Mountaineers plenty of conference-wide and nationwide attention.

Dan Stratford’s Mountaineers were named this week’s NCAA men’s soccer Team of the Week by NCAA.com. West Virginia took down American on the road by a score of 2-1, and then knocked off No. 3 Portland in Morgantown 1-0, thanks to Marcus Caldeira’s goal in the closing seconds of the match.

WVU has moved up to No. 10 in this week’s Top Drawer Soccer Top 25 poll. The latest United Soccer Coaches Top 25 rankings have not been released at this time. WVU played last week as the No. 16 team in the nation, according to the poll of record.

West Virginia is off to an undefeated start to the year, and has allowed just one goal thus far.

Caldeira, who is tied for second in the country with six goals this year, was named the National Player of the Week by College Soccer News on Tuesday. Earlier in the day, Caldeira and teammate Carlos Hernando were announced as this week’s Sun Belt Conference players of the week. The sophomore forward scored twice last week, while Hernando has anchored a backline that has conceded just one goal in 450 minutes of action.

The nationally ranked Mountaineers are off until Friday, when the open Sun Belt Conference play on the road against a UCF (4-0-1) team that is also nationally ranked. The match will begin at 7 p.m. ET, and will be streamed on ESPN+.