MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Tuesday’s win over American didn’t count toward the latest United Soccer Coaches Top 25 rankings, but it padded West Virginia’s résumé for next week.

West Virginia men’s soccer moved to 4-0 on the season on Tuesday, and moved well inside the Top 25 rankings simultaneously.

The Mountaineers now rank 16th in the country among Division I men’s soccer programs. They began the season unranked. This week’s rankings only reflect WVU’s first three matches of the season, though they were released after Dan Stratford’s crew had taken down the Eagles in Washington D.C.

This is the first time WVU has been ranked in nearly a calendar year, after beginning last season ranked No. 6 in the country.

WVU and veteran keeper Jackson Lee pitched three shutouts to open the season, outscoring its opponents 7-0. Sophomore striker Marcus Caldeira has taken his goal-scoring to the next level. He has five goals in four games, and is tied for the nation’s top spot in goals scored with four other players.

West Virginia will welcome No. 3 Portland (3-0) to Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium on Saturday. Admission is free. The contest is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m., giving fans plenty of time to watch the soccer match before heading to Milan Puskar Stadium for that evening’s football contest.