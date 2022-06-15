Despite big changes taking place this offseason on the offensive side of the ball, a few small tweaks have allowed the offensive line to grow closer and add depth, says Doug Nester

As with any offseason, change was plentiful throughout the WVU football roster. Within WVU’s offensive line, however, there hasn’t been a lot of change.

All five starters will return, with the only real change coming in the form of Wyatt Milum from right to left tackle, and having Brandon Yates from the left to right tackle positions.

It’s a unit that has grown stronger in the offseason, according to players and coaches alike.

“I think we’re getting closer and closer every day,” starting right guard Doug Nester said Monday. “We’ve pushed each other so much throughout this offseason, and you can see us growing. Not as a starting five, but as a whole unit.”

The position group has gotten deeper this offseason, as well.

Morgantown native Nick Malone has asserted himself into the rotation and won the coveted Tommy Nickolich Award during the Gold-Blue Spring Game.

Also adding depth to rotation is Charleston native Zeiqui Lawton, who has joined the program after spending one year at Cincinnati. Lawton is just one offseason removed from being regarded as the No. 2 player in the state of West Virginia.

Redshirt sophomore Jordan White and redshirt junior Ja’Quay Hubbard are expected to contribute, as well.

“Really just working well together,” Nester said when asked where he’s seen the most growth in the unit over the past several months. “You know, not having to make almost any call before the play. We all know what to do now. We all have experience up front.”

The offensive line has seemingly meshed this well while being in the middle of two of the biggest changes any offense can make: a change in offensive coordinator and a change at quarterback.

Graham Harrell will now be calling plays on offense for the Mountaineers. However, which quarterback on the roster will be on the receiving end of those play calls is still a mystery.

While those bigger changes have been taking place, Nester and his fellow linemen have just needed to make small tweaks here and there.

“Especially with the little flips and changes that we’ve made to the O-line, people switching positions all the time, you know, understanding all five positions and what everybody needs to do is very beneficial,” said the Spring Valley High School product.

Depth and versatility are two of the benefits that Nester already sees from the few changes that have been made within his position group this offseason.

Nester and the Mountaineers open up the 2022 regular season in Pittsburgh for the Backyard Brawl on Thursday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m.