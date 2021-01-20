Swimmer Dixon, diver Lenz honored by Big 12

A duo from WVU’s swimming and diving team has been recognized by the Big 12 after a big week in the pool.

Senior swimmer David Dixon was named the Big 12 men’s co-swimmer of the week alongside Texas’s Carson Foster after a strong showing in the Backyard Brawl meet against Pitt. He earned a pair of wins in the 100-meter butterfly and the 200-meter butterfly, with respective times of 47.84 and 1:44.25. He was also part of the 400 freestyle relay team that earned a second place finish, and the 200-meter medley relay team that finished third.

Junior diver PJ Lenz was named diver of the week after a landmark showing in the Backyard Browl. He set a program record on the 3-meter springboard, scoring 396.98 to break a record that stood since 2018. Lenz earned another win on the 1-meter springboard, leading two more Mountaineers for a 1-2-3 finish. He also grabbed a second place finish on the men’s platform with a 334.95 score.

The Mountaineers are back on Friday and Saturday when they host Notre Dame at The Aquatic Center at Mylan Park.

