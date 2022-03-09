The West Virginia University men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams are set to travel to the CSCAA National Invitational Championship, from March 10-12, in Elkhart, Indiana.

Competition at the Beacon Health Aquatic Center begins on Thursday and continues through Saturday, with preliminary sessions scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. ET each day, followed by finals at 6 p.m. ET. Results from each event will be available on CSCAA.com following the conclusion of each session.

West Virginia is scheduled to compete in the National Invitational Championship for the first time in program history. The Mountaineers were supposed to compete in the invitational during the 2020 season, but was cancelled due to COVID-19.

“This is our first time attending this meet, and we are very excited to compete,” WVU coach Vic Riggs said. “One of the goals for this season was to send a strong team to the CSCAA NIC and based off their results from Big 12s, we were able to do that. This is a great opportunity for these individuals to learn from this championship and help take them to the next step.”

In total, WVU is slated to participate in 45 of the 46 events. Twenty-four athletes will represent WVU this weekend, including Fifth-year Ana Zortea, juniors Jacqueline McCutchan, Harna Minezawa, Ginger Hansen, Tatum Peyerl, Jonathan Bennett, David Snider and Conrad Molinaro, sophomores Roanoke Shirk, Abby Reardon, William Mullen, Brendan Williams, Paige Dressel, Justin Heimes and Lauren Musbach and freshmen Conner McBeth, Braden Osborn, Jake Young, Miranda Kirtley, Emily Knorr, Zhenya Ingram, Reilly Keaney, Morgan Burton and Mia Walters.

Last time out, the Mountaineers hosted the 2022 Big 12 Swimming and Diving Championship, at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park, for the second time in program history. In total, West Virginia earned 11 medals at the conference meet, including one gold, four silver and six bronze. The men’s team finished in third place with 788 team points, while the women placed fourth with 502.5 points.

WVU’s gold-medal performance came from fifth-year David Dixon in the men’s 200 fly (1:43.64). Three-of-the-four silver-medal performances came from relays (women’s 400 free relay and the men’s and women’s 200 free relay). Senior diver PJ Lenz rounded out the Mountaineers’ silver-medal count, as he scored a 373.30 on men’s platform. Heimes earned two bronze medals for West Virginia, first was the men’s 100 back (47.71), before earning his second in the men’s 200 back (1:45.79). Additionally, Dressel (women’s 200 back – 1:57.43), Walters (women’s 200 fly – 2:01.34), men’s 800 free relay, men’s 400 free and medley relay all earned bronze medals.

