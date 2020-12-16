West Virginia University is revealing its newest class of Mountaineer football players on Wednesday, December 16, and WVUsports.com once again will provide exclusive live coverage of #TakeMeHome21, presented by WVU Medicine.

Be sure to log on early Wednesday morning to get the first official word on this year’s signees as the letters-of-intent come in, and then catch our expanded #TakeMeHome21 Signing Day Special, which begins at 9 a.m. and continues until noon. The show will air on WVUsports.com, as well as the @WVUfootball social media channels and YouTube.

Tony Caridi, Jed Drenning and Dale Wolfley will introduce this year’s class with highlights and analysis of each signee.

The crew will have exclusive interviews with select Mountaineer coaches and staff throughout the morning, including a one-on-one with WVU Director of Athletics Shane Lyons early in the show, and later, a sit-down with coach Neal Brown to conclude the morning.

In addition, this year’s signing class will be announced via the @WVUfootball social media channels, as well as on Coach Neal Brown’s Twitter account (@NealBrown_WVU) with frequent updates as the letters-of-intent are approved.



Mountaineer fans are encouraged to interact with Tony, Jed and Wolf throughout the morning by using the Twitter hashtag #TakeMeHome21.



A live stream of coach Neal Brown’s signing day press conference also will be available on the website, starting at 1 p.m.