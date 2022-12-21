MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia’s 2023 class is taking shape on Wednesday as the Mountaineers await the National Letters of Intent from 20 signees.

Ahead of Wednesday, 247 Sports ranks the Mountaineer signing class at No. 35 in the country, which would slot them in as the second highest-ranked group since Neal Brown took over in 2019. Be sure to check back on this tracker, as we will update it throughout the day.

Click here for our full preview of Wednesday’s National Signing Day.

WVU’s 2023 Signees

Josiah Trotter

Cooper Young

Jahiem White

James Heard Jr.

Ben Cutter

Zachariah Keith

Nick Krahe

Noah Braham

TJ Johnson

Sean Boyle

Jordan Jackson

Josiah Jackson