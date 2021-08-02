Tandem of former Mountaineers to compete for gold in Tokyo

A pair of former Mountaineers will play in the women’s soccer gold medal match at the Olympics following a stunning victory in the semifinals.

Kadeisha Buchanan and Ashley Lawrence started for Canada in the semis against the United States. The Canadians defeated the Americans 1-0 on a late penalty kick, earning a spot in the gold medal match.

Canada has won bronze in each of the last two Olympic Games, but this is the country’s first berth in the championship match. Buchanan and Lawrence won bronze with Canada during the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio.

Canada will take on Sweden for the gold medal Thursday at 10 p.m. ET.