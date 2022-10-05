WVU Sports Hall of Famer Tavon Austin was released by the Buffalo Bills on Wednesday.

Austin, part of the Bills’ practice squad this season, agreed to part ways with the team this week after not getting more opportunities to be on the field, according to reports by the NFL Network.

Austin now has the ability to sign with any of the other 31 teams in the NFL.

The Mountaineer great appeared in 13 games for the Jacksonville Jaguars last season. He tallied 24 catches, 213 receiving yards, and one touchdown with the Jags.

Austin did not suit up for the Bills during the first four weeks of the NFL regular season.

Prior to his one-year stint in Jacksonville, Austin had played one season in Green Bay, two seasons in Dallas, and was with the Rams organization for five years after they selected him with the eighth overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft.

He was also on the San Francisco 49ers practice squad during part of the 2020 season.

Austin has recorded 244 catches, 2,239 yards, and 16 touchdowns in his career. He has also rushed for 1,361 yards and 10 scores.

Austin was inducted into the WVU Sports Hall of Fame last month, along with former teammates Geno Smith and Stedman Bailey, as part of the Class of 2022.